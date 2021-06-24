All eyes on Abu Dhabi as Multan Sultans clash against Zalmi for PSL 2021 glory today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 4 wkts

Jun 21

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 31 runs

Jun 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 21

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wkts

Jun 22

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 22

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 8 wkts

Jun 24

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

Multan Sultans batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Peshawar Zalmis Kamran Akmal look towards the ball at Abu Dhabis Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Photo:PSL
Multan Sultans batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal look towards the ball at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Photo:PSL

This is the first time Multan Sultans have qualified for a PSL final. 
Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah and Johnson Charles are in dangerous form for Multan Sultans. 
Peshawar Zalmi to rely on Shoaib Malik, fiery Zazai to vanquish the Sultans. 

KARACHI: Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan will try his utmost to vanquish the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight (Thursday) as the two teams lock horns for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 trophy. 

The showdown is slated to begin at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (today) at 9pm. 

Both sides did well in the playoffs to make it to the decider.

Multan defeated Islamabad United in the Qualifier by 31 runs to reach their first PSL final. Zalmi, the 2017 winners, defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets and overwhelmed two-time champions Islamabad United by eight wickets in the eliminators to set the final date with Sultans.

Multan’s success story reflects their strong resolve and the commitment with which they played in the Abu Dhabi leg after having won just one game from five outings in the Karachi leg.

Multan, coached by former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower, registered four successive wins in Abu Dhabi before losing the final league game against United. But it did not affect their position as they finished second due to better net run-rate despite having finished with ten points along with Zalmi and Kings.

The Sultans have played with specialist batsmen and bowlers. The technique has come a long way in ensuring the side's success. 

Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah and Johnson Charles are in dangerous form and when they click, can tick the scoreboard like anything. 

Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan Senior, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani and leggie Imran Tahir make a very lethal bowling combination that can put even the best PSL batting side in trouble on any day, at any given pitch. 

Rizwan has said the Sultans will go all out for the trophy. 

“We are fully prepared. We will put in our best effort and will pray to God Almighty for the desired result,” Rizwan told a news conference on Wednesday.

The skipper said his team had prepared plans for the opposition, adding that getting Zazai in the early overs will be the key to an easy victory.

“We will go with a different plan against every player. If we get an early wicket of Zazai, Zalmi have Shoaib Malik and they have depth in their batting. I cannot disclose the details but we have planned for the whole opposition,” Rizwan said.

The more experienced Zalmi to rely on Zazai

Zalmi, playing their fourth PSL final, are more experienced and will have the advantage of this in the decider. Zalmi will be looking forward to another handy contribution from their Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai who hit back-to-back fifties to play a key role in Zalmi’s wins in the eliminators.

Introducing Australian batsman Jonathan Wells against United in the eliminator on Tuesday was a solid step from Zalmi as the right-hander hit an unbeaten 55. 

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has experience to his advantage and can swing the game in Zalmi's favour. Malik, having hit two impressive fifties and an unbeaten brief-but-fiery knock against United in the eliminator-2 on Tuesday, will be the main actor for Zalmi as he is fit and can bat in pressure situations.

Rovman Powell and Sherone Rutherford are the others who will be looking to support Zalmi’s batting in the death overs.

Wahab Riaz, having a fine event so far with the ball, will be looking to lead from the front. Umaid Asif, Amad Butt and a few spin options will try to thwart Multan’s batsmen’s onslaught.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 16
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

