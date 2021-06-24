PSL 2021 final: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the toss at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi have opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan will try his utmost to vanquish the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight.

Both sides did well in the playoffs to make it to the decider.



Multan defeated Islamabad United in the Qualifier by 31 runs to reach their first PSL final.

Zalmi, the 2017 winners, defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets and overwhelmed two-time champions Islamabad United by eight wickets in the eliminators to set the final date with Sultans.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Roussouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Sameen Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran