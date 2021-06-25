Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan rewrites cricket record books

Mohammad Rizwan with his PSL 2021 Best Keeper of the Tournament award.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket team and Multan Sultan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his name on Thursday when he became the most successful Pakistani wicket-keeper in an edition of any T20 tournament, around the world.



The 29-year-old Rizwan claimed three victims behind the wickets during Multan Sultans’ final against Peshawar Zalmi to take his total tally of PSL 6 dismissals behind the wickets to 20.

His dismissals included 18 catches and 2 stumpings from 12 matches.

This makes him the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to have 20 dismissals behind the wickets in a single edition of any tournament.



The second Pakistani on the list is Kamran Akmal, who had 16 dismissals to his name from a single edition in a T20 tournament.



Rizwan’s total tally of 20 wicket-keeping dismissals is the third-most by any wicket-keeper in the world, in a single edition of the tournament.

The list is topped by India's Rishab Pant who claimed 24 dismissals from 16 games for the Delhi Capitals during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock had 22 victims during the 2020-21 edition of the IPL while playing for the Mumbai Indians.