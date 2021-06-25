The star players of PSL 2021

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 4 wkts

Jun 21

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 31 runs

Jun 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 21

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wkts

Jun 22

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 22

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 8 wkts

Jun 24

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 47 runs

Sports Desk

The star players of PSL 2021

Sports Desk

Time Friday Jun 25, 2021

ABU DHABI: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League came to an end last night with the Multan Sultans defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs. Here are the star players of the tournament who kept us hooked throughout PSL 6.

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaib Maqsood from the Multan Sultans scored 65 runs not out for his team in the final against Zalmi, claiming the player of the match trophy.

He also bagged the best batsman and player of HBL PSL 2021 awards due to his exceptional batting performance. He scored 428 runs with 5 centuries and has a strike rate of 156.77. His average is 47.55 runs.

Player of the final – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (65 runs*)

Player of HBL PSL 2021 – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (428 runs 5x50s, avg 47.55, strike-rate 156.77)

Best Batsman of HBL PSL 2021 – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (428 runs 5x50s, avg 47.55, strike-rate 156.77)

Shahnawaz Dahani

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani scored the most wickets in the 11 PSL matches he played. The 22-year-old from Larkana took 20 wickets throughout the tournament and claimed two awards. Dahani’s best performance was against the Lahore Qalandars for taking four wickets while conceding only five runs.

Best Bowler of HBL PSL 2021 – Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (20 wickets)

Best Emerging Cricketer of HBL PSL 2021 – Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (20 wickets)

Muhammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans captain and wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan won the award for the most catches by a wicket keeper in a T20 tournament. 

He got 20 catches from behind the stumps. This is the highest number of catches among Pakistani players and the third highest in the world.

Rishabh Pant comes at number one with 24 catches in IPL 2019, while Quinton De Knock holds second place with 22 catches. Muhammad Rizwan was awarded the best wicket keeper of PSL 2021.

Best Wicket keeper of HBL PSL 2021 – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (20 dismissals)

Iftikhar Ahmad

Islamabad United’s Iftikhar Ahmad claimed an award for the best fielder.

The player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caught nine catches throughout the tournament.

Best Fielder of HBL PSL 2021 – Iftikhar Ahmed (Islamabad United) (nine catches)

Some other significant players 

Skipper Babar Azam, who emerged as the player with the most runs in PSL 2021 made 554 runs in 11 matches. The 26-year-old also scored the most half centuries in this tournament.

The greatest partnership PSL 6 saw was played by Usman Khawaja and Colin Monroe. Khwaja is also one of the two players to have scored a century this year. He played a spectacular inning of 105 runs in 56 balls, not out against Peshawar Zalmi.

The second player to score a century was Sharjeel Khan who scored 105 runs in 59 balls. Khan also holds the title for most sixes in the tournament.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 16
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

