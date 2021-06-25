The star players of PSL 2021

ABU DHABI: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League came to an end last night with the Multan Sultans defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs. Here are the star players of the tournament who kept us hooked throughout PSL 6.



Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaib Maqsood from the Multan Sultans scored 65 runs not out for his team in the final against Zalmi, claiming the player of the match trophy.

He also bagged the best batsman and player of HBL PSL 2021 awards due to his exceptional batting performance. He scored 428 runs with 5 centuries and has a strike rate of 156.77. His average is 47.55 runs.

Player of the final – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (65 runs*)

Player of HBL PSL 2021 – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (428 runs 5x50s, avg 47.55, strike-rate 156.77)

Best Batsman of HBL PSL 2021 – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (428 runs 5x50s, avg 47.55, strike-rate 156.77)

Shahnawaz Dahani

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani scored the most wickets in the 11 PSL matches he played. The 22-year-old from Larkana took 20 wickets throughout the tournament and claimed two awards. Dahani’s best performance was against the Lahore Qalandars for taking four wickets while conceding only five runs.

Best Bowler of HBL PSL 2021 – Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (20 wickets)

Best Emerging Cricketer of HBL PSL 2021 – Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (20 wickets)

Muhammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans captain and wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan won the award for the most catches by a wicket keeper in a T20 tournament.

He got 20 catches from behind the stumps. This is the highest number of catches among Pakistani players and the third highest in the world.

Rishabh Pant comes at number one with 24 catches in IPL 2019, while Quinton De Knock holds second place with 22 catches. Muhammad Rizwan was awarded the best wicket keeper of PSL 2021.

Best Wicket keeper of HBL PSL 2021 – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (20 dismissals)

Iftikhar Ahmad

Islamabad United’s Iftikhar Ahmad claimed an award for the best fielder.

The player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caught nine catches throughout the tournament.

Best Fielder of HBL PSL 2021 – Iftikhar Ahmed (Islamabad United) (nine catches)

Some other significant players

Skipper Babar Azam, who emerged as the player with the most runs in PSL 2021 made 554 runs in 11 matches. The 26-year-old also scored the most half centuries in this tournament.

The greatest partnership PSL 6 saw was played by Usman Khawaja and Colin Monroe. Khwaja is also one of the two players to have scored a century this year. He played a spectacular inning of 105 runs in 56 balls, not out against Peshawar Zalmi.

The second player to score a century was Sharjeel Khan who scored 105 runs in 59 balls. Khan also holds the title for most sixes in the tournament.