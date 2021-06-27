Hundreds in Larkana give Shahnawaz Dahani a hero's welcome

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 4 wkts

Jun 21

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 31 runs

Jun 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 21

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wkts

Jun 22

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 22

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 8 wkts

Jun 24

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 47 runs

Hundreds in Larkana give Shahnawaz Dahani a hero's welcome

Fans shower rose petals on Shahnawaz Dahani as he returns to Larkana, triumphant. Photo: Dahani Twitter account
Shahnawaz Dahani has put Larkana on the cricketing map via his brilliant performance in the recently-concluded PSL 2021 and denizens of the city showed they love their hometown hero by welcoming him with open arms. 

As Dahani arrived from Abu Dhabi Saturday evening, hundreds showed up at Larkana to welcome the right-arm fast bowler. 

Dahani enchanted cricket fans around the world, especially his fellow countrymen, by taking an impressive 20 wickets throughout the tournament, emerging as the PSL 2021's highest wicket-taker. 

For his outstanding achievements, he was deemed Best Emerging Player and Best Bowler of the tournament. 

The hometown hero was showered with rose petals as hundreds surrounded his car Saturday night to show their love and appreciation for him. 

Dahani took to Twitter to thank the people for standing in the scorching heat of Larkana for several hours just to pay tribute to him. 

"WaTu Izzu Man Tasha-o WaTu Zillu Man Tasha. How can I thank people who in the scorching heat of Larkana, waited for hours to welcome me? Simply it was a great feeling," he tweeted. 

The bowler vowed never to disappoint his fans. 

"Thank you all who came to show their love, respect, and support for me. InshAllah, I will always make you proud of me," he added. 

In an interview with Geo.tv, the bowler had said it remains his dream to play for Pakistan in World Cup 2022. 

“Playing in the PSL has made me a different cricketer. I entered this league as an emerging talent and spent time with some of the best professionals of the game. The main support this league provided me was to overcome my fear and nervousness," the pacer had said ahead of the final against Peshawar Zalmi. 

“I can now bowl against anyone and enter the ground with full confidence and perform bravely,” the fast bowler had said.

Dahani said there can’t be anything bigger for a sportsman than to represent his country in a World Cup.

“To play in the World Cup for Pakistan is my dream,” he had said.

“If I get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, I assure you that I will give my utmost to prove my mettle and show to the world that I am among the best,” he had said confidently.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 16
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

