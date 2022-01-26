Geo.tv

Web Desk

PSL 2022: Which player has taken most number of catches in PSL history?

Web Desk

Time Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Kieron Pollard (left),  Babar Azam (centre), and Mohammad Nawaz. — Twitter/File
  • Mohammad Nawaz has taken the most number of catches in the event's history.
  • Karachi Kings skipper and star batter Babar Azam has taken 30 catches in 58 matches.
  • The third player with the most catches is West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is known for some brilliant fielding displays since its inception in 2016, and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has taken the most number of catches in the event's history.

He is considered one of the best catchers in the blockbuster league.

Nawaz, who has a good track record in PSL with both as a batter and bowler, is also a sensational fielder having taken 32 catches in 61 matches and holds the record for the highest number of catches in PSL history.

While the second on the list, Karachi Kings skipper and star batter Babar Azam who has taken 30 catches in 58 matches, will look the increase the tally as the much-awaited PSL 2022 roll into action on January 27.

The third player with the most catches is West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard who is known for his scintillating catching skills across the globe has taken 24 catches in 33 PSL matches he has played from 2017-to 2019.

The fourth player on the list is Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez who has taken 23 catches in 58 matches he has played.

And the fifth player is Islamabad United's batter Asif Ali. Asif who has taken some blinders in the PSL has taken 22 catches in 55 matches.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

