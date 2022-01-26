PSL 7: Six highest totals in PSL history

The PSL Trophy. — Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed teams setting some huge totals in the tournament since the beginning of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event in 2016.

Geo.tv looks at the six highest totals scored by the teams in PSL history.

Islamabad United

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United take the top spot on our list. The United stacked up an enormous total of 247 against Peshawar Zalmi in June 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistani-born Australian left-handed batter Usman Khawaja scored an unbeaten 56-ball 105 and remained not-out to help the United put a big total on the scoreboard. Asif Ali, Colin Munro, and Brandon King scored 40-plus runs each to steer the United to 247.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United also take the second spot on the list. United scored 238 runs against Lahore Qalandars in March 2019 at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

South African batter Cameron Delport's 60-ball 117 helped the United set a big target of 232. Power-hitter Asif Ali and Chadwick Walton scored 55 and 48 runs, respectively.

Peshawar Zalmi

Champions of the 2017 edition, Peshawar Zalmi are third on the list for scoring 232. Zalmi achieved the feat in 2021 while chasing Islamabad United's 247 (mentioned above) in June 2021.

Zalmi's Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik led the huge chase and scored 58 and 68 runs, respectively. Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, and Umaid Asif scored 20-plus runs each, but United's 247-run target stood firm, and Zalmi was restricted to 232.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi also take fourth place in the list. Zalmi scored 214 runs against Islamabad United in March 2019 at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

It was an all-around performance from Zalmi's batting line-up. The opening duo, Kamran Akmal and Imam-ul-Haq, scored 74 and 58 runs, respectively, to steer Zalmi to the big total. Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy also scored 30-plus runs each.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars stand fifth in the list. Qalandars scored 209 runs against Quetta Gladiators in March 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australian wicket-keeper batter scored 93 runs in just 63 balls to help Qalandars put a big total on the scoreboard. Apart from Dunk's exceptional innings, Samit Patel scored 71 runs in 40 balls and steered Qalandars to 209.

Multan Sultans

The champions of the sixth edition of the PSL, Multan Sultans, stand sixth on the list. The Muhammad Rizwan-led Sultans scored 206 runs in June 2021 against Peshwar Zalmi in the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood scored an unbeaten 68 runs in 35 balls to help his team set an enormous target of 206. Sultan's opening pair — Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood— scored 30 and 37 runs, respectively. South African batter Rilee Rossouw also joined the party and scored a half-century.