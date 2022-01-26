Geo.tv

Time Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Sports Desk

Shahid Afridi confirms availability for PSL 7 after medical checkup

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Pakistan legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File
Pakistan legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL 7), has said that he went to the hospital with the permission of the team management.

Afridi said that he went out of the bubble and will complete the required three-day quarantine period, after which he will join the squad.

The all-rounder had asked the franchise management to excuse him from the bio-secure bubble due to personal and health issues, sources informed Geo News.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media outlet that Afridi has told the management that he is suffering from back pain and that a relative of his wife had passed away.

It should be noted that this year's PSL, set to begin tomorrow at National Stadium, Karachi, will be Afridi's last event.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

