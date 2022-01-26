PSL 2022: Security plan chalked out for Karachi

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Security plan chalked out for Karachi

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. — AFP
Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. — AFP

  • Overall around 5,650 personnel of Karachi police will be deployed during PSL 7.
  • Around 1,700 personnel of the Security Division will perform duties.
  • To beef up security arrangements, aerial surveillance will be used.

KARACHI: Sindh police Wednesday issued a security plan for Karachi in connection with the PSL 7 matches scheduled to commence on January 27 (tomorrow) and continue till February 7 in the city.

“Overall around 5,650 personnel of Karachi police will perform security duty during the PSL 7,” according to a notification issued in this regard.

Around 1,700 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,200 SSU commandos, will perform security duties along-with Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, District Police and personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, related routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels, and other areas.

Meanwhile, 1,500 Traffic Police officers, 500 Special Branch officers and 250 commandos of Rapid Response Force will be on duty during the matches.

Snippers would also be deployed at sensitive points and a specialised command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the surroundings of the stadium.

To beef up security arrangements, aerial surveillance will also be made.

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert in SS Headquarters.

All roads except one track of Sar Shah Suleman road will remain open for commuters.

The spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium and from the stadium to parking points via a special shuttle bus service.

Meanwhile, entry of CNG cylinder vehicles will be banned in the stadium premises.

Parking points had been allocated for spectators coming to National Stadium where SSU commandos would be deployed for their help. These parking points included Hakeem Said Ground on University Road near Baitul Mukarram Masjid and China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (for VIPs only).

Moreover, spectators are urged to bring their CNICs. While the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for all spectators above 12 years of age. And in case of violation of COVID rules, people will be kicked out of the stadium.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 7: Six highest totals in PSL history

PSL 7: Six highest totals in PSL history
PSL 2022: Which player has taken most number of catches in PSL history?

PSL 2022: Which player has taken most number of catches in PSL history?
Karachi: PSL 7 ready to kick off on January 27

Karachi: PSL 7 ready to kick off on January 27
PSL 2022: Which player has played most number of matches in PSL history?

PSL 2022: Which player has played most number of matches in PSL history?
Shahid Afridi confirms availability for PSL 7 after medical checkup

Shahid Afridi confirms availability for PSL 7 after medical checkup
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20