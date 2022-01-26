PSL 2022: Security plan chalked out for Karachi

Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. — AFP

Overall around 5,650 personnel of Karachi police will be deployed during PSL 7.

Around 1,700 personnel of the Security Division will perform duties.

To beef up security arrangements, aerial surveillance will be used.

KARACHI: Sindh police Wednesday issued a security plan for Karachi in connection with the PSL 7 matches scheduled to commence on January 27 (tomorrow) and continue till February 7 in the city.



“Overall around 5,650 personnel of Karachi police will perform security duty during the PSL 7,” according to a notification issued in this regard.

Around 1,700 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,200 SSU commandos, will perform security duties along-with Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, District Police and personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, related routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels, and other areas.

Meanwhile, 1,500 Traffic Police officers, 500 Special Branch officers and 250 commandos of Rapid Response Force will be on duty during the matches.

Snippers would also be deployed at sensitive points and a specialised command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the surroundings of the stadium.

To beef up security arrangements, aerial surveillance will also be made.

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert in SS Headquarters.

All roads except one track of Sar Shah Suleman road will remain open for commuters.

The spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium and from the stadium to parking points via a special shuttle bus service.

Meanwhile, entry of CNG cylinder vehicles will be banned in the stadium premises.

Parking points had been allocated for spectators coming to National Stadium where SSU commandos would be deployed for their help. These parking points included Hakeem Said Ground on University Road near Baitul Mukarram Masjid and China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (for VIPs only).

Moreover, spectators are urged to bring their CNICs. While the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for all spectators above 12 years of age. And in case of violation of COVID rules, people will be kicked out of the stadium.