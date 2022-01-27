Rizwan reveals relationship between Indian, Pakistani players

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
Web Desk

Rizwan reveals relationship between Indian, Pakistani players

Web Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam (L), Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (M), Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan share moments after  Ind vs Pak game on October 24, 2021. — ICC/File
Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam (L), Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (M), Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan share moments after  Ind vs Pak game on October 24, 2021. — ICC/File 

  • Rizwan says that cricketers share a good relationship off the field, just like “friends”.
  • The star player agrees that despite the friendship off the field, the players’ only motive is to win the game.
  • He says that regardless of having different feelings and opinions about India, we have a great deal of respect for each other off-field. 

Pakistan and India are considered as the arch-rivals in the cricket world and matches between these two is never a “game” for the fans, but a “war” of sorts.

However, the relationship shared between the Pakistani and Indian players is a congenial one, as revealed by Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

During an interview with Cricket Pakistan on their YouTube channel, Rizwan said that the cricketers share a good relationship off the field, just like “friends”, The Hindustan Times reported.

Rizwan was asked about the eminent win against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and in response, he talked about some tactics.

"When we are on the ground, we make use of certain tactics like staring at the opponents, starting some chat or banter, and cheering loudly. Back home, we play against each other but eventually, it's us who end up playing together for the Pakistan team. Then, we don't talk about which state we come from. We are like a family," he said.

He further said: “We may have different feelings and opinions about various nations like Australia and India but on the field, we only think about beating them. We have no other option. But off the field, we have a great deal of respect and love for each other.”

The star player agreed that despite the friendship off the field, the players’ only motive is to win the game.

“Having said that, it's not like we make it easy for them to score runs or let him get to 100 if he's on 99. This has never happened. We only had one thought process, which was to win at any cost,” he said.

After the match, the players were seen mingling with each other. Rizwan said that the players come on the field with the same competitive mindset.

“After the match, you saw a lot of players talk to Dhoni and Virat. Outside the field, we are like one cricketing family which includes all nations, be it Australia, South Africa, or Namibia,” he concluded.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

