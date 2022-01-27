Geo.tv

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Will Kings' Mohammad Amir play opener against Sultans?

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Karachi Kings team with cheering for fast bowler Mohammad Amir in PSL 6. Photo: AFP
Karachi Kings team with cheering for fast bowler Mohammad Amir in PSL 6. Photo: AFP

Karachi Kings fast bowler Mohammad Amir's participation in the first encounter against the Multan Sultans appears doubtful as he has reportedly suffered an injury, Geo News reported, citing sources, Thursday.

In the last season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while a lot of Karachi Kings' fans held high hopes from Mohammad Amir, the player managed to take only five wickets in 11 matches.

Related items

Amir's PSL form has dipped significantly since he lost his place in the national team and declared his international retirement. The left-arm pacer seems to have not enjoyed bowling on home grounds, averaging 36 and yielding an average of 8.37 runs per over since 2020.

Karachi Kings last season

Even though three of their first five games in the last season were successes, the Kings faltered midway losing three consecutive games.  They eventually qualified for the playoffs by edging Lahore Qalandars on net run rate following a 14-run victory over Quetta Gladiators on the final day of the group stage. 

They were, however, blasted in the knockout by Peshawar Zalmi, where Hazratullah Zazai hit a 38-ball 77. Last season, they had a quality lineup led by Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan, but their bowling attack failed to make an impact. 

Mohammad Amir took only five wickets in 11 matches, yielding an average of 8.37 runs per over.

What changed for Karachi Kings?

While it seems Mohammad Amir will not be a part of Karachi Kings' squad for the first match, the squad is also without Arshad Iqbal and Waqas Maqsood. However, Chris Jordan's return might bolster an attack.  

The most significant change is Babar's taking of the captaincy from Imad Wasim. Lewis Gregory will provide all-around value to the team, while a fellow Englishman will provide good BBL form. Tom Lammonby, another uncapped English youngster, adds to the batting line-up. The 21-year-old has a strike rate of 152.02 in T20 cricket and his left-arm medium pace can provide an additional bowling option.

Additional reporting from ESPNcricinfo.com


Watch all "PSL" matches and "PSL live" stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

