Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Sports Desk

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Who is Inzamam supporting in PSL opener?

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Former batter Inzamam-ul-Haq. — YouTube screengrab

  • Inzamam reveals who he is supporting in first PSL 2022 match starting later today.
  • Former batter believes Pakistan has "best players in the world."
  • Multan Sultans stepping on to field with strong planning, says Inzamam.

KARACHI: Former batter Inzamam-ul-Haq just shared who he is supporting today, as Pakistanis get ready to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening match between the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings tonight.

Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan and it seems PSL 2022 is all everyone can talk about.

Sharing his take on the players’ performance, former batter Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Pakistan has the "best players in the world."

The year 2021 was a phenomenal year for Pakistan cricket and our players managed to stay in the headlines for all the right reasons after their performance in T20 World Cup.

“PSL had played an important role [to play] in national cricket,” he said during Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket.

Cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht, meanwhile, was of the view that PSL has given the county three to four superstars.

Shedding light on the first match scheduled to begin at 8pm today at the National Stadium Karachi, Bakht said that the two teams to clash today are being led by two superstars — Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Picking his favourite side, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the Multan Sultans are stepping on to the field with strong planning, but that the Karachi Kings appear to be the favourite team for today.

