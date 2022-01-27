PSL opening ceremony: All you need to know

PSL 7 will start with a fantastic opening ceremony today at 6:30pm.

Former English footballer Micheal Owen will also attend PSL opening ceremony.

This year’s PSL opening ceremony will feature singers Atif Aslam, Aima Baig.

Cricket fanatics in Karachi are all set to witness the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as the city of lights gets ready to host the opening match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

This year’s entertainment-packed event will feature PSL 7 anthem singers Atif Aslam, and Aima Baig.

A paragliding show — with three international paragliders — has also been recorded for the spectators.

In addition to this, special care has been given to brighten up the National Stadium.

The management has gone an extra mile for the maintenance of the match venue, indicating the grandeur that the game is going to be all about today.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season. One-time champion Karachi Kings will play the Multan Sultans in the night match and it will be aired on Geo Super.



Almost every game of the PSL competition becomes a top trend on social media, where fans express their views about players, team strategies and different moments of the games and while the match is yet to start, #PSL2022 is already trending on Twitter.

