Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Sports Desk

Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Asim Azhar posing for a picture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium during T20 World Cup. Photo: Instagram/ @asimazhar
Asim Azhar posing for a picture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium during T20 World Cup. Photo: Instagram/ @asimazhar

Pakistan enjoyed a steller 2021 as the cricket team, against all odds, prevailed remarkably. Not only did Pakistan thrive under the new leadership of Babar Azam, but the team also transformed into a complete unit led by the talisman himself.

And now cricket fever has once again gripped the city of lights with the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition kicking off today. While fans have been sharing their views and take on social media, with #PSL2022 trending on Twitter even before the official start of the season, the celebrities aren’t too far behind.

In a Twitter post, ace singer Asim Azhar shared all the reasons why he loves Pakistan cricket and PSL.

“I’m so proud of Pakistan cricket [and] PSL,” he wrote, sharing a list of all the reasons.

The singer was of the view that you'll only find #1 T20 batsman, #2 T20 batsman, #1 ODI batsman, ICC T20 player of the year, ICC T20 team of the year captain, ICC ODI player of the year, ICC ODI team of the year captain, and ICC Cricketer of the year in Pakistan in the PSL.

“Ye sab Kaha mile gay? [Where will you find all of this?]" he asked, adding “only [in] PSL.”

PSL defenders Multan Sultans will take on 2020 champions Karachi Kings today at the National Stadium, Karachi, as the most anticipated cricket event of the country kicks off.

The game begins at 7:30pm, and a star-studded opening ceremony will be held prior to it in which PSL 7 anthem singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

