Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

Asim Azhar posing for a picture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium during T20 World Cup. Photo: Instagram/ @asimazhar

Pakistan enjoyed a steller 2021 as the cricket team, against all odds, prevailed remarkably. Not only did Pakistan thrive under the new leadership of Babar Azam, but the team also transformed into a complete unit led by the talisman himself.



And now cricket fever has once again gripped the city of lights with the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition kicking off today. While fans have been sharing their views and take on social media, with #PSL2022 trending on Twitter even before the official start of the season, the celebrities aren’t too far behind.

In a Twitter post, ace singer Asim Azhar shared all the reasons why he loves Pakistan cricket and PSL.

“I’m so proud of Pakistan cricket [and] PSL,” he wrote, sharing a list of all the reasons.

The singer was of the view that you'll only find #1 T20 batsman, #2 T20 batsman, #1 ODI batsman, ICC T20 player of the year, ICC T20 team of the year captain, ICC ODI player of the year, ICC ODI team of the year captain, and ICC Cricketer of the year in Pakistan in the PSL.

“Ye sab Kaha mile gay? [Where will you find all of this?]" he asked, adding “only [in] PSL.”

PSL defenders Multan Sultans will take on 2020 champions Karachi Kings today at the National Stadium, Karachi, as the most anticipated cricket event of the country kicks off.



The game begins at 7:30pm, and a star-studded opening ceremony will be held prior to it in which PSL 7 anthem singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform.