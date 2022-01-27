Geo.tv

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Sports Desk

Top 11 local players to watch out in PSL 2022

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Skipper of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises. — Twitter/@thePSLt20
Skipper of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicking off today, the tournament is set for action-pack entertainment, featuring some of the game's finest talents.

Cricket fans are looking forward to seeing vibrant players who are set to dominate cricket for years to come.

Read more: PSL opening ceremony: All you need to know

Geo.tv looks at national players who can make headlines during the seventh edition of PSL:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan 

Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam, who has recently won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the year award 2021, will be the centre of attention as he is now the captain of Karachi Kings as well.

Karachi Kings opening batters Sharjeel Khan (L) and Babar Azam. — Twitter/File
Karachi Kings opening batters Sharjeel Khan (L) and Babar Azam. — Twitter/File

Apart from the leading role, Babar will be his team's main batter this season and a lot will depend on his performance. The star batter ended as the leading run-getter in PSL 2021 with 554 runs.

Apart from Babar, the aggressive opening batter Sharjeel Khan will also be the player to watch out — courtesy of his belligerent batting ability, as he displayed in the last edition having notched a century.

Read more: Karachi Kings to take on Multan Sultans today as PSL 2022 fever grips Pakistan

Both can together prove to be the most destructive opening pair, with Babar holding one end with his classy batting and Sharjeel enthralling the audience by showing his power-hitting skill at the other end.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman 

After having won the ICC Cricketer of the Year Award 2021, Shaheen Shah Afridi will likely be under some pressure this year to outshine others as he has also been appointed as the skipper of Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman (L) and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. —AFP/Twitter
Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman (L) and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. —AFP/Twitter

While, in terms of batting, Fakhar Zaman will be the backbone of Qalandars batting line-up. Being an experienced and aggressive batter, the Qalandars' fans will expect Fakhar to hit boundaries for their team in crunch moments.

Both will have to carry the responsibility to perform for Qalandars in crucial moments and lead them to their maiden PSL title.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dahani

Mohammad Rizwan, who has recently won the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year Award, led Sultans to their maiden PSL title last year. He will not only have the pressure to defend the trophy, but he will be his team's go-to man as a senior batter and wicketkeeper.

Multan Sultans skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (L) and bowler Shahnawaz Dhani. — Twitter/Facebook
Multan Sultans skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (L) and bowler Shahnawaz Dhani. — Twitter/Facebook

Being the top scorer in the shortest format in 2021, Multan Sultans will expect Rizwan to continue his momentous form in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani, who hails from the small village of Larkana, impressed the cricket fanatics with some awe-inspiring performances in the last PSL season as he ended as the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps and performed for his team on crucial junctures.

For Multan to defend their PSL title, both Rizwan and Dahani will have the burden on their shoulders to perform in different capacities.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali and Azam Khan

United have several star players in their squad including skipper Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali but hard-hitter Asif Ali will be the one to watch out for in PSL 2022.

The right-handed batter made the headlines courtesy of his two crucial match-winning cameos in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Islamabad United batters Asif Ali (L) and Azam Khan. — Twitter/AFP
Islamabad United batters Asif Ali (L) and Azam Khan. — Twitter/AFP

Asif was criticised for only performing in the leagues, but he silenced his critics by taking Pakistan to victories against New Zealand and Afghanistan through his sensational sixes, and in this PSL as well, a lot will depend on him to play some crucial innings for United.

Azam Khan, who will be playing for United after leaving Quetta, will also be the player to watch out for, as he possesses the sheer power-hitting ability. He had been criticised for playing under the shadow of his father Moin Khan, who is Quetta's coach, but playing for a different team this year, Azam can gather attention if he shows his true potential in this year's PSL.

Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi and Naseem Shah

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is playing his last PSL, will be the focus as his fans will expect him to make the farewell edition a memorable one.

Quetta Gladiators batter Shahid Afridi (L) and bowler Naseem Shah. — Instagram/AFP/File
Quetta Gladiators batter Shahid Afridi (L) and bowler Naseem Shah. — Instagram/AFP/File

Pacer Naseem Shah rose to prominence with the ability to bowl at a good pace at the age of 16 and also became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

But, lately, he has been out of the team, and this time around he will be the player to watch out for due to his bowling skills and talent. Naseem will act as Quetta's crucial bowling weapon as Mohammad Hasnain is facing issues.

Gladiators will bank on Naseem's pace to win matches for them.

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali

Haider rose to prominence during the PSL 2020 where he showed glimpses of his sparkling talent as a young lad by playing some wonderful innings.

Peshawar Zalmi batter Haider Ali. —Twitter/File
Peshawar Zalmi batter Haider Ali. —Twitter/File

He started his international career in a grand style by scoring fifty (54) against England at Old Trafford in the T20 series in 2020, but his form took a slump.

However, being a developed player now, Haider has the opportunity to show his true worth as Zalmi will be depending a lot on him to perform for them in crucial circumstances as a talented middle-order batter.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

