PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus, Geo News reported Thursday.

The star-player will quarantine at home following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after seven days of quarantine and negative test.

Afridi went to a hospital on Wednesday after seeking permission from the team management.

The all-rounder said that he will complete the required three-day quarantine period, after which he will join the squad.



He had asked the franchise management to excuse him from the bio-secure bubble due to personal and health issues.

Sources familiar with the matter had earlier told Geo News that Afridi told the management that he was suffering from back pain and that a relative of his wife had passed away.