Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
Sports Desk

Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener

Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

While Pakistan Super League (PSL) defenders Multan Sultans will take on 2020 champions Karachi Kings today, cricket fanatics are more concerned about the clash between star players Babar Azam and Mohamad Rizwan rather than the franchises themselves.

The cricket fever has gripped cricket lovers once again and Twitterati are having a field day sharing memes and wishes for the PSL opener.

Babar and Rizwan shined in 2021 and added several feathers to their caps by breaking records as batting partners and as individual batters with remarkable performance during the year.

However, the two will now face each other as Babar is leading 2020 champions Karachi Kings while Rizwan will lead defenders Multan Sultans.

Geo.tv takes a look at some of the fan reactions ahead of the match which is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm at the National Stadium Karachi.

Sharing a picture of Babar and Rizwan with their scorecards, @grassrootscric wrote on Twitter: "#PSL7 is here, and the #1 and #2 ranked T20I batsmen will go toe-to-toe as the hosts take on the defending champions!"

Picking his side, another user @jahanzaibnawa11 said while both players [Babar and Rizwan] are his favourites, Multan has his heart.

Twitterati believe that the match is between the two heroes. A Twitter user termed Rizwan as "good" while calling Babar the "best".

Some of the fans have are also confused whether they should support the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year (Babar) or ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year (Rizwan).

A user Feroz Khan wrote: "So hard to choose a favourite between #KKvMS with Babar Azam on one side and Muhammad Rizwan on the other. That's the beauty of #PSL7. Top two T20 players leading their teams against each other today."

@FahadKhilji02 tweets that today is the match between No 1 T20I batter and No 2 T20I batter.

Another user @hydr_57 wrote today's match is a "clash of heroes."

Here are some more tweets of cricket lovers who are rooting for their favourites in tonight's PSL opener:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

