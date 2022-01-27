Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener

Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

While Pakistan Super League (PSL) defenders Multan Sultans will take on 2020 champions Karachi Kings today, cricket fanatics are more concerned about the clash between star players Babar Azam and Mohamad Rizwan rather than the franchises themselves.

The cricket fever has gripped cricket lovers once again and Twitterati are having a field day sharing memes and wishes for the PSL opener.

Babar and Rizwan shined in 2021 and added several feathers to their caps by breaking records as batting partners and as individual batters with remarkable performance during the year.

However, the two will now face each other as Babar is leading 2020 champions Karachi Kings while Rizwan will lead defenders Multan Sultans.

Geo.tv takes a look at some of the fan reactions ahead of the match which is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm at the National Stadium Karachi.

Sharing a picture of Babar and Rizwan with their scorecards, @grassrootscric wrote on Twitter: "#PSL7 is here, and the #1 and #2 ranked T20I batsmen will go toe-to-toe as the hosts take on the defending champions!"

Picking his side, another user @jahanzaibnawa11 said while both players [Babar and Rizwan] are his favourites, Multan has his heart.

Twitterati believe that the match is between the two heroes. A Twitter user termed Rizwan as "good" while calling Babar the "best".

Some of the fans have are also confused whether they should support the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year (Babar) or ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year (Rizwan).

A user Feroz Khan wrote: "So hard to choose a favourite between #KKvMS with Babar Azam on one side and Muhammad Rizwan on the other. That's the beauty of #PSL7. Top two T20 players leading their teams against each other today."

@FahadKhilji02 tweets that today is the match between No 1 T20I batter and No 2 T20I batter.

Another user @hydr_57 wrote today's match is a "clash of heroes."

Here are some more tweets of cricket lovers who are rooting for their favourites in tonight's PSL opener:



