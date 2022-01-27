PSL 2022: Blow to Karachi Kings as Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19

Karachi Kings former skipper Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus, few hours before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported on Thursday.



Two days ago, Karachi Kings president had tested positive for COVID-19 too.

The inclusion of Mohammad Amir is also doubtful for the opening match today after the pacer suffered an injury, sources said.

Kings are scheduled to take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the first match of the PSL at the National Stadium.



Among other franchises, Quetta Gladiator all-rounder Shahid Afridi also tested positive for coronavirus earlier today and was sent home by the team management for his seven-day quarantine.