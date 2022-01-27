PSL 2022: Blow to Karachi Kings as Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Blow to Karachi Kings as Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Karachi Kings former skipper Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus, few hours before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported on Thursday.

Two days ago, Karachi Kings president had tested positive for COVID-19 too.

The inclusion of Mohammad Amir is also doubtful for the opening match today after the pacer suffered an injury, sources said.

Related items

Kings are scheduled to take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the first match of the PSL at the National Stadium.

Among other franchises, Quetta Gladiator all-rounder Shahid Afridi also tested positive for coronavirus earlier today and was sent home by the team management for his seven-day quarantine.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Top 11 local players to watch out in PSL 2022

Top 11 local players to watch out in PSL 2022
Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener

Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener
PSL 2022: Wahab unavailable for tomorrow's match against Quetta, Malik to lead Peshawar

PSL 2022: Wahab unavailable for tomorrow's match against Quetta, Malik to lead Peshawar
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20