Jan 27

Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022 opening ceremony receives mixed reactions

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition received mixed reactions from fans, as the tournament kicked off with a short and colourful event at the National Stadium, Karachi.

PSL 7 anthem artists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig performed the song: "Agay Dekh".

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special message to PSL teams was also displayed during the ceremony, followed by a vibrant fireworks display.

“I am opening the seventh PSL, and I hope every team fights till the last ball and entertains the public,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a video message.

A three-minute paragliding act was also demonstrated by three Austrian skydivers — Florian Greger, Paul Steiner, and Stefan Muller — who took flight in the military Mi-17 and dived back into the Faisal Base training ground from about 5,000 feet in the air.

The ceremony did see people's praise, but some also thought it was too short, while others went further ahead and criticised it.

Here's how they reacted:


