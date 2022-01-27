Aima Baig's PSL 2022 opening ceremony performance garners love, criticism

— Twitter

Pakistan singer Aima Baig performed alongside superstar Atif Aslam at the colourful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The singers performed the PSL anthem "Agay Dekh", while they were sporting some amazing dresses and dancing to the tune.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special message to the PSL teams was also displayed during the ceremony, followed by a vibrant fireworks display.

But, like the previous year, people have shared their two cents on Aima Baig's performance this time as well.

Here's what they have to say:



