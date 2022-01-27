PSL 7: Babar Azam's early dismissal against Multan leaves fans disappointed

— PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' newly-appointed skipper could not score much and also maintained a low strike rate in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The skipper, who ranks at the top of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings, was dismissed in the 11th over by Khushdil Shah at 23 runs off 29 balls. His strike rate was 79.31.

His opening partner, Sharjeel Khan, on the other hand, was able to score 43 off 31 balls, with the help of three 4s and an equal number of 6s.

The fans were left disappointed with the skipper's early dismissal and said they did not expect such a performance from him.

