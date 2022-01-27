PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez will 'love' to see Shahid Afridi in action

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Shahid Afridi (R) — Geo.tv/Twitter/File

Pakistani veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has said that he would love to see former skipper Shahid Afridi in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

Afridi, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in his farewell tournament, had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the day after he stepped out of the bio-secure bubble for a medical check-up.

Wishing Afridi a quick recovery, Hafeez said: "Get well soon Lala @SAfridiOfficial. Would love to watch u in action soon."

The star player will, however, quarantine at home following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after seven days of quarantine and negative test.

Afridi went to a hospital on Wednesday after seeking permission from the team management.

The all-rounder said that he would complete the required three-day quarantine period, after which he would join the squad.