Time Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam can be seen in action during the opening match of the Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL) seventh edition at the National Stadium in Karachi, on January 27, 2021. — PCB
Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam can be seen in action during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at the National Stadium in Karachi, on January 27, 2021. — PCB 

Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial unbeaten inning during his team's clash against Karachi Kings in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at the National Stadium in Karachi.

While Shan Masood (26), Sohaib Maqsood (30), and Rilee Rossouw (2) were sent back to the pavilion by Karachi's bowlers, Rizwan stood his ground till the end of the match, as opposed to Babar Azam, who could not perform in the with the expectations.

Read more: PSL 2022 opening ceremony receives mixed reactions

Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls with the help of five 4s and one 6, while Babar, who is ranked as the top T20I batter in the ICC rankings, scored 23 off 29 balls.

Following Babar's dismissal, the run rate fell and so did the wickets, which led to the Kings handing a meagre 124-run target to the Sultans.

Fans on Twitter were also disappointed after Babar's early dismissal.

The charged Sultans, who are defending their title, easily chased the target in 18.2 overs at a loss of three wickets

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

