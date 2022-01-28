Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Jan 28, 2022

Photo –Twitter
Photo –Twitter

  • ECB continues to face criticism over cancellation of Pakistan tour in October 2021.
  • ECB’s decision to abandon Pakistan tour was incomprehensible, reports cricket website.
  • A total of 48 international players around the world are a part of PSL7.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) is still under criticism for calling off Pakistan’s tour in October 2021 citing security reasons as more than two dozen English players have joined the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition just after three months.

According to a cricket website, the inclusion of English players in the league proved that players had no issue in going to Pakistan. However, ECB’s decision to abandon Pakistan’s tour was "incomprehensible".

The seventh edition of PSL 2022 kicked off on Thursday as the Multan Sultans registered their first victory against Karachi Kings.

Related items

A total of 48 international players around the world have joined PSL7, out of whom 24 belong to England.

Interestingly, eight out of the 24 English players have yet to join the league as they are a part of the ongoing England and West Indies series and will come to Pakistan after the series is completed.

This includes Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mehmood, James Vince, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Phil Salts and Hary Brooks.

Besides this, at least eight young English players, who have joined the league believed that they could be a part of England’s national cricket team after showing a good performance in PSL as they have examples of Phil Salts and David Milan, who have shown knockout performances in PSL’s previous editions and joined the English team.

Six of England’s players are part of Quetta Gladiators, while five have joined the Peshawar Zalmis and the Multan Sultans have one player from England.

The Karachi Kings also have six players from England, while Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have two and four English players, respectively.

According to a cricket website, the presence of 24 English players in Pakistan to play PSL contradicts ECB’s decision of abandoning Pakistan’s tour due to security reasons and this cannot be ignored easily.

It is worth mentioning here that 25 out of 48 international players, who are a part of PSL 7 have also played for their countryside for the past year.

Moreover, nearly 10 international players in PSL could debut in their national cricket team while many have aimed to come back for their countryside after performing in PSL.

The presence of international cricketers, especially two-dozen English players in Pakistan, has once again turned down the security concerns of ECB and other cricket boards, however, international cricket boards need to revisit their policies in this regard.

Last year, on September 20, the ECB had canceled its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash

KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash
Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir sail Multan to win against Karachi in PSL opener

Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir sail Multan to win against Karachi in PSL opener
PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez will 'love' to see Shahid Afridi in action

PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez will 'love' to see Shahid Afridi in action
PSL 7: Babar Azam's early dismissal against Multan leaves fans disappointed

PSL 7: Babar Azam's early dismissal against Multan leaves fans disappointed
Aima Baig's PSL 2022 opening ceremony performance garners love, criticism

Aima Baig's PSL 2022 opening ceremony performance garners love, criticism
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20