PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today

By
Sports Desk

Time Friday Jan 28, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to clash in their opener at PSL 7. Photo: Geo.tv
Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to clash in their opener at PSL 7. Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and 2019 title-winners Quetta Gladiators will come face to face in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven kickoff at the National Stadium Karachi today (Friday).

The match begins at 7pm.

The Peshawar Zalmis will be without skipper Wahab Riaz, who is currently in isolation after his test for COVID-19 came back positive. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will captain the Zalmi on Friday's show.

Related items

The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 17 times and Zalmis have a small edge with nine victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.

Four matches have been played between the two teams at the National Stadium, with each team claiming two victories.

Apart from Wahab Riaz's injury, Zalmi will be without Kamran Akmal and pacer Arshad Iqbal, who are both in quarantine following positive COVID tests a few days ago.

Zalmi had the upper hand in the previous two seasons, having swept all four matches, two each in a season. Quetta struggled to compete at full strength throughout the last two seasons. Quetta, on the other hand, appear more balanced this time around, and their pace bowling, in particular, may rattle Zalmi's powerful batting line-up.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Quetta Gladiators' skipper, recently praised his team's bowling during a news conference. They have speedster Mohammad Hasnain, who just had an impressive BBL debut, confounding the batters with his remarkable speed.

Naseem Shah, who demonstrated exceptional ability in the CPL, will also prove lethal for the opponents. Additionally, they have the expertise of Sohail Tanvir in addition to Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Will Smeed, 20, of England, Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, and Australian all-rounder James Faulkner would provide batting variety for the Gladiators, who also have Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Umar Akmal.

"This time around, I'm more confident in my bowling and I'm hopeful that our bowling lineup will put up a strong performance," said Sarfaraz.

Hasnain has also gained experience and has returned from Big Bash following a strong performance. Naseem Shah has bowled wonderfully in the CPL, and Sohail Tanvir and James Faulkner add experience.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

