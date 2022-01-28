PSL 2022: Inzamam gives his verdict on Karachi Kings' comeback

Former batter Inzamam-ul-Haq and Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam can be seen discussing game strategy in this file photo. — Twitter

After Mohammad Rizwan leading the Multan Sultans to victory against an unimpressive Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener on Thursday, cricket pundits shared their take on the performance of the two heroes.



"It looks like the Karachi Kings comeback will be tough,” former batter Inzamam-ul-Haq said during Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket, adding that if players perform well “he becomes a part of the team.”

Last night, skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Imran Tahir shined the brightest as they helped their team sail to a seven-wicket victory against Karachi Kings.

Shedding light on the unimpressive performance of Karachi Kings' newly appointed skipper, who could not score much and also maintained a low strike rate, cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht said that Babar performs well when he is playing with Rizwan.



Bakht's views were based on the several partnership records these two batters broke and made during the T20 World Cup.

Endorsing his views, Inzamam highlighted that Rizwan has become a “seasonal player.” He vocalised that Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan can also become a star payer if he works on his fitness.

Referring to the ground condition, the former batter said that T20 matches “shouldn’t be played on such a pitch.”