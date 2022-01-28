PSL 2022: Is Babar's performance dependant on Rizwan?

A still image of Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan from T20 World Cup. — Twitter/File

While the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener was more about star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan rather than the franchises, fans were disappointed with the former’s unimpressive performance during the clash between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.



After Rizwan led the Multan Sultans to victory against Babar-led Karachi Kings, cricket pundits shared their take on the performance of the two heroes.

Cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht was of the view that Babar performs well when he is playing with Rizwan.

Bakht's views were based on the several partnership records these two batters broke and made during the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq highlighted that Rizwan has become a “seasonal player.” He vocalised that Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan can also become a star payer if he works on his fitness.

Shedding light on the pitch conditions, Inzamam urged the cricket board management to improve the quality of pitches at the National Stadium after a low-scoring match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

The former cricketer expressed displeasure over the slow pitch and asked groundsmen to work hard on the pitches. “T20 matches should not be played on such a pitch,” he said.