PSL 2022: Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari reveal their favourite team

Star couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari. — Instagram/File

Cricket had become the talk of town even before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 officially kicked off. With sports lovers enjoying the matches and cheering for their favourite teams, celebrities are also in the mood for cricket.



Star couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal recently revealed that the duo is supporting Karachi Kings this season.

In a candid interview on Jashan-e-Cricket, model-turned-actor Sadaf said she has “little” interest in cricket, but that she watches cricket with Shahroz.

Sharing names of their favourite cricketers, Shahroz said his favourite player is Babar Azam, who is the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all formats. Sadaf is a fan of former Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir.



Shahroz further added that he liked the PSL anthem ‘Aage Dekh’ sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

The power couple also shared details of their married life saying that they don’t take social media trolling seriously. Shahroz said that the two “constructively criticise” each other.