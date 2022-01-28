PSL 2022: Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari reveal their favourite team

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Jan 28 2022
By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

PSL 2022: Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari reveal their favourite team

By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Time Friday Jan 28, 2022

Star couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari. — Instagram/File
Star couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari. — Instagram/File

Cricket had become the talk of town even before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 officially kicked off. With sports lovers enjoying the matches and cheering for their favourite teams, celebrities are also in the mood for cricket.

Star couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal recently revealed that the duo is supporting Karachi Kings this season.

In a candid interview on Jashan-e-Cricket, model-turned-actor Sadaf said she has “little” interest in cricket, but that she watches cricket with Shahroz.

Related items

Sharing names of their favourite cricketers, Shahroz said his favourite player is Babar Azam, who is the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all formats. Sadaf is a fan of former Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir.

Shahroz further added that he liked the PSL anthem ‘Aage Dekh’ sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

The power couple also shared details of their married life saying that they don’t take social media trolling seriously. Shahroz said that the two “constructively criticise” each other.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Is Babar's performance dependant on Rizwan?

PSL 2022: Is Babar's performance dependant on Rizwan?
PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today

PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today
Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report

Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report
KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash

KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash
Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir sail Multan to win against Karachi in PSL opener

Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir sail Multan to win against Karachi in PSL opener
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20