Time Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Sports Desk

Peshawar Zalmi release official anthem for PSL 7

By
Sports Desk

Time Friday Jan 28, 2022

A screengrab from YouTube.
A screengrab from YouTube.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday released their official anthem for the seventh edition ahead of their clash today with Quetta Gladiators.

The anthem, titled "Aaya Zalmi," premiered on Zalmi TV today, has been sung by Zar Sanga and Sunny Khan Durrani. Meanwhile, it features Zalmi’s ambassadors Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman.

Zalmi players, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib, Malik, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Usman Qadir are also a part of the four-minute video.

The anthem's video is directed by Hassan Dawar and produced by Rohail Hayat.

The franchise said that this Zalmi anthem symbolises "metaphorical representation of life". 

"It is all about finding your inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential," it said.

Listen to the anthem here:

The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and 2019 title-winners Quetta Gladiators will come face-to-face in their PSL season seven kickoff at the National Stadium Karachi today.

The match begins at 7pm.

The Peshawar Zalmis will be without skipper Wahab Riaz, who is currently in isolation after his test for COVID-19 came back positive. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will captain the Zalmi on Friday's show.

