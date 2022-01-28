PSL 2022: Another Peshawar Zalmi player tests positive for COVID-19

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Atique ur Rehman

PSL 2022: Another Peshawar Zalmi player tests positive for COVID-19

By
Atique ur Rehman

Time Friday Jan 28, 2022

Peshwar Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai. — Twitter/File
Peshwar Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai. — Twitter/File

  • Zazai tests positive for coronavirus.
  • Wahab, Kamran, Iqbal already in isolation.
  • Malik to lead Zalmi in Wahab's absence.

KARACHI: Peshwar Zalmi suffered a huge blow as, after their skipper, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, and Hazratullah Zazai will also miss out on the opening match against Quetta Gladiators.

In Wahab's place, Shoaib Malik will lead the team for their opening match.

The members of the playing XI are now in quarantine as they have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Geo News, with the Zalmi finding it hard to finalise their match squad.

The Zalmi and Gladiators will face each other in the second match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at the National Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans had defeated Karachi Kings at the same venue a day earlier in the opening fixture.

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also tested positive for COVID-19, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings former skipper Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, just a few hours before the start of the PSL.

Three days back, Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram had tested positive for COVID-19.

To ensure the continuation of action in these unprecedented COVID-19 times, the PCB has allowed each side to field a playing XI based on all local players in case they are unable to field foreign players and the matches will go ahead if a side has at least 13 players available.

The PCB has allowed each side a maximum of 20 players at any given time and the player replaced will be allowed to rejoin the side but will require the event technical committee’s approval.

National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till 7 February, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from 10-27 February. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

