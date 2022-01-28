PZ vs QG: Sarfaraz Ahmed releases video statement ahead of 'nail-biting' clash

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 title-winners Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad talks about the nail-biting matches between Quetta Gladiator and Peshawar Zalmi termed as "PSL Classico."

Sharing his views on the match today, he discussed how difficult it is for the players and fans witnessing the high-voltage "PSL Classico."



The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will come face-to-face in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven kickoff at the National Stadium Karachi today (Friday).

The match begins at 7pm.

Peshwar Zalmi suffered a huge blow as, after their skipper, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, and Hazratullah Zazai will miss out on the opening match against Quetta Gladiators.



In Wahab's place, Shoaib Malik will lead the team for their opening match.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also tested positive for COVID-19.