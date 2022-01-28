Geo.tv

Time Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

PZ vs QG: Wahab Riaz has a message for COVID-hit Peshawar Zalmi

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Jan 28, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/File
Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, but his spirits are high as he cheers for his team, who are facing Quetta Gladiators.

The Zalmi have gone into the match with three men down — Wahab, Kamran Akmal, and Hazarullah Zazai — as they had tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

"Wishing my team @PeshawarZalmi all the very best for our 1st match of the #HBLPSL7 tonight," the Riaz said.

"Cheering for my boys from the isolation room and can't wait to be out there after testing COVID negative very soon iA," he added.

The Zalmi and Gladiators are facing each other in the second match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at the National Stadium in Karachi.

In Wahab's place, Shoaib Malik is leading the team for their opening match.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

