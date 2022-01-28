Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding

— Twitter

KARACHI: The Peshawar Zalmi were not able to pick up wickets during the first half of the match against Quetta Gladiators and the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side kept punishing them.

By the end of 10 overs, the Gladiators hit 90 runs, with Ahsan Ali making 40 off 27 balls, while Will Smeed was able to add 46 runs to the scoreboard.



However, it might not have been possible had the Zalmi fielders not dropped catches and saved boundaries.

The energetic fans, who were watching the match, were not impressed with the Zalmi fielding and took to Twitter to criticise the side, who are three men down — Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Hazartullah Zazai — as they contracted COVID-19.

