LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars kick off PSL 2022 campaign today

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to clash today at 2pm in National Stadium of Karachi. — Geo.tv

Defenders Sultans will take on Qalandars today at National Stadium.

Match starts at 2pm.

Both sides have faced each other in nine matches in PSL history.

It will be a test of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s leadership skills when Lahore Qalandars take on defending champions Multan Sultans today in their first match of the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

The match begins at 2pm.

Afridi is playing his first match today after being appointed the captain of his team.

The two sides have faced each other in nine matches in the PSL history with Multan winning five and Lahore claiming victories in four encounters. Meanwhile, at the NSK, three matches have been held between the two sides with Multan securing two victories and tasting one defeat.

Last season, both matches were won by Multan who went on to become champions in Abu Dhabi.



Multan, on Thursday, did extremely well against 2019 title holder Karachi Kings in their opener and they will be looking to carry the same momentum while going into their clash against Qalandars.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan once again proved to be the key for Multan as his side rode on his unbeaten 52 to chase the 125-run target against Babar Azam-led Kings with 10 balls to spare after losing three wickets.



Besides Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood and Shan Masood also looked in elegant touch. Shan played a few effortless strokes with sheer timing and these positive batting aspects will certainly benefit Multan against Qalandars and in future matches.

It will be seen how the pitch is but on Thursday the track was a bit slow and batsmen had to struggle a lot.

Multan’s Imran Tahir rang an alarm bell for the opposition with his superb bowling against Kings. And he is expected to create cracks in the Qalandars’ batting. Shahnawaz Dahani was also seen in fine form and is expected to bowl well against the Qalandars.

On the other hand, the Qalandars have some big names on their side and it would not be an easy job for Multan to unsettle them as they did the Kings in their opener.