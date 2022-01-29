LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars kick off PSL 2022 campaign today

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Sports Desk

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars kick off PSL 2022 campaign today

By
Sports Desk

Time Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to clash today at 2pm in National Stadium of Karachi. — Geo.tv
Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to clash today at 2pm in National Stadium of Karachi. — Geo.tv

  • Defenders Sultans will take on Qalandars today at National Stadium.
  • Match starts at 2pm.
  • Both sides have faced each other in nine matches in PSL history.

It will be a test of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s leadership skills when Lahore Qalandars take on defending champions Multan Sultans today in their first match of the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

The match begins at 2pm.

Afridi is playing his first match today after being appointed the captain of his team.

The two sides have faced each other in nine matches in the PSL history with Multan winning five and Lahore claiming victories in four encounters. Meanwhile, at the NSK, three matches have been held between the two sides with Multan securing two victories and tasting one defeat.

Last season, both matches were won by Multan who went on to become champions in Abu Dhabi. 

Multan, on Thursday, did extremely well against 2019 title holder Karachi Kings in their opener and they will be looking to carry the same momentum while going into their clash against Qalandars.

Related items

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan once again proved to be the key for Multan as his side rode on his unbeaten 52 to chase the 125-run target against Babar Azam-led Kings with 10 balls to spare after losing three wickets.

Besides Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood and Shan Masood also looked in elegant touch. Shan played a few effortless strokes with sheer timing and these positive batting aspects will certainly benefit Multan against Qalandars and in future matches.

It will be seen how the pitch is but on Thursday the track was a bit slow and batsmen had to struggle a lot.

Multan’s Imran Tahir rang an alarm bell for the opposition with his superb bowling against Kings. And he is expected to create cracks in the Qalandars’ batting. Shahnawaz Dahani was also seen in fine form and is expected to bowl well against the Qalandars.

On the other hand, the Qalandars have some big names on their side and it would not be an easy job for Multan to unsettle them as they did the Kings in their opener. 

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Jan 29

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Jan 29
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in nail-biting clash

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in nail-biting clash
PSL 7: Ottis Gibson opens up about Pakistan's 'rich history' of producing fast bowlers

PSL 7: Ottis Gibson opens up about Pakistan's 'rich history' of producing fast bowlers
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20