QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

By
Sports Desk

QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

By
Sports Desk

Time Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators to clash today at 7pm in National Stadium of Karachi. — Geo.tv

Karachi Kings will be hoping to see Babar Azam plays his anchor role today when they take on Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the day at the National Stadium Karachi.

The star batter failed to perform well in the opening game against Multan Sultans and got out cheaply on Thursday.

The match begins at 7pm.

Both teams have so far played 12 matches against each other with Quetta Gladiators winning seven while in five Karachi Kings remained successful.

Out of these 12 encounters, four matches were played at the National Stadium and both won two each.

Karachi Kings' performance was unimpressive in their opener against Multan Sultans after key players tested positive for COVID-19.

Their batting order failed to perform well. However, Sharjeel Khan showed his class as he hit three sixes and the same number of fours in his fine 43. After his fall a dip was seen in Kings’ run-scoring ability.

In 15.3 overs Kings brought in their hundred but in the last four overs they did not plunder runs and were left with a low total in the end.

A lot depends on the skipper Babar Azam if the 2020 champions want to post an imposing total or chase a major target.

Shropshire-born English wicket-keeper batsman Joe Clarke has the ability to give initial momentum with his solid approach and Nabi’s form will be wanted at the initial stage of the league.

Nabi struggled with the bat, although his bowling was impressive against Multan. Kings will need Mohammad Amir fit as the rest of the bowling unit struggled in the absence of the seasoned left-armer in the first game.

Gladiators also lost their first fixture against Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets last night.

Openers William Smeed and Ahsan Ali had earlier punished COVID-hit Peshawar Zalmi and helped Gladiators put up a massive 190/4 score on the board.

However, Sarfaraz's bowlers failed to restrict the opponents who achieved the target in the last over with four balls to spare.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

