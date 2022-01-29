QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators to clash today at 7pm in National Stadium of Karachi. — Geo.tv

Karachi Kings will be hoping to see Babar Azam plays his anchor role today when they take on Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the day at the National Stadium Karachi.

The star batter failed to perform well in the opening game against Multan Sultans and got out cheaply on Thursday.

The match begins at 7pm.



Both teams have so far played 12 matches against each other with Quetta Gladiators winning seven while in five Karachi Kings remained successful.

Out of these 12 encounters, four matches were played at the National Stadium and both won two each.

Karachi Kings' performance was unimpressive in their opener against Multan Sultans after key players tested positive for COVID-19.

Their batting order failed to perform well. However, Sharjeel Khan showed his class as he hit three sixes and the same number of fours in his fine 43. After his fall a dip was seen in Kings’ run-scoring ability.

In 15.3 overs Kings brought in their hundred but in the last four overs they did not plunder runs and were left with a low total in the end.



A lot depends on the skipper Babar Azam if the 2020 champions want to post an imposing total or chase a major target.

Shropshire-born English wicket-keeper batsman Joe Clarke has the ability to give initial momentum with his solid approach and Nabi’s form will be wanted at the initial stage of the league.

Nabi struggled with the bat, although his bowling was impressive against Multan. Kings will need Mohammad Amir fit as the rest of the bowling unit struggled in the absence of the seasoned left-armer in the first game.

Gladiators also lost their first fixture against Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets last night.

Openers William Smeed and Ahsan Ali had earlier punished COVID-hit Peshawar Zalmi and helped Gladiators put up a massive 190/4 score on the board.

However, Sarfaraz's bowlers failed to restrict the opponents who achieved the target in the last over with four balls to spare.