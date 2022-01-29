PSL 2022: Who is Ayesha Omar's favourite cricketer?

Model and actor Ayesha Omar. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar

The love for cricket in Pakistan goes as far back as the country itself, and over the years it has only grown stronger — even if they have experienced more downs than ups in these 74 years.

All over the world, people say Pakistanis are passionate about the game, and indeed, this is true. And the love is here once again with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) rolling into full action.

While sports enthusiasts are enjoying the matches and cheering for their favourite teams, celebrities are also talking about cricket these days.

Actor and model Ayesha Omar recently revealed who is her favourite cricketer in Pakistan.

In a candid interview on the Geo News programme 'Jashan-e-Cricket', Omar said star all-rounder Shoaib Malik is her favourite.

The Karachi-se-Lahore starlet added that Malik is not only her favourite cricketer but is also her old friend.

The actor also shed light on the photoshoot that the two friends did, which went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Omar, however, said that she enjoyed shoot with Malik and that he used to take modelling tips from her during the time they worked on that shoot.

The model-actor added that her movie 'Javed Iqbal' was to be released on January 28; however, the censor board banned the release of the film based on the complaints received from the people after the Karachi premier.

Answering a question about politics, she said that she feels PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is more popular than PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Appreciating the singing skills running in the Sharif family, she said: "Among all family members, Shahbaz Sharif sings well."