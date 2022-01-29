PSL 2022: Who is Ayesha Omar's favourite cricketer?

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

PSL 2022: Who is Ayesha Omar's favourite cricketer?

By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Time Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Model and actor Ayesha Omar. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar
Model and actor Ayesha Omar. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar

The love for cricket in Pakistan goes as far back as the country itself, and over the years it has only grown stronger — even if they have experienced more downs than ups in these 74 years.

All over the world, people say Pakistanis are passionate about the game, and indeed, this is true. And the love is here once again with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) rolling into full action.

While sports enthusiasts are enjoying the matches and cheering for their favourite teams, celebrities are also talking about cricket these days.

Actor and model Ayesha Omar recently revealed who is her favourite cricketer in Pakistan.

In a candid interview on the Geo News programme 'Jashan-e-Cricket', Omar said star all-rounder Shoaib Malik is her favourite.

The Karachi-se-Lahore starlet added that Malik is not only her favourite cricketer but is also her old friend.

Related items

The actor also shed light on the photoshoot that the two friends did, which went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Omar, however, said that she enjoyed shoot with Malik and that he used to take modelling tips from her during the time they worked on that shoot.

The model-actor added that her movie 'Javed Iqbal' was to be released on January 28; however, the censor board banned the release of the film based on the complaints received from the people after the Karachi premier.

Answering a question about politics, she said that she feels PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is more popular than PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Appreciating the singing skills running in the Sharif family, she said: "Among all family members, Shahbaz Sharif sings well."

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal to be back in action after recovering from COVID-19

PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal to be back in action after recovering from COVID-19

QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Jan 29

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Jan 29
LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars kick off PSL 2022 campaign today

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars kick off PSL 2022 campaign today
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20