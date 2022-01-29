PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal to be back in action after recovering from COVID-19

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal. Photo: ESPNcricinfo

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal will be joining the practice session today after completing the mandatory isolation period for COVID-19, the team management said Saturday.



The Yellow Storm had suffered a huge blow after their key players tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing them to make changes to the playing XI before the first match on Friday.



Apart from Akmal and Riaz, Arshad Iqbal and Hazratullah Zazai also missed out on the opening match against Quetta Gladiators.



To ensure the continuation of action in these unprecedented COVID-19 times, the PCB has allowed each side to field a playing XI based on all local players in case they are unable to field foreign players and the matches will go ahead if a side has at least 13 players available.

The PCB has allowed each side a maximum of 20 players at any given time and the player replaced will be allowed to rejoin the side but will require the event technical committee’s approval.

National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till 7 February, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from 10-27 February.