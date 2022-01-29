Geo.tv

Time Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

By
Sports Desk

Time Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@thePSLt20
Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

KARACHI: Multan Sultans have won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and decided to field first in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will play their second fixture today and are already leading the point table with a victory against Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are playing their first match of the season and the team is led by ICC men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi is playing his first match today after being appointed the captain of his team.

The two sides have faced each other in nine matches in the PSL history with Multan winning five and Lahore claiming victories in four encounters. 

Meanwhile, at the NSK, three matches have been held between the two sides with Multan Sultans securing two victories and tasting one defeat.

The Rizwan-led team did extremely well against 2019 title-holder Karachi Kings in their opener and they will be looking to carry the same momentum while going into their clash against Qalandars.

The match will begin at 2pm.

Live updates of this match will appear below the line 

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

