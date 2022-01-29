'Trophy Idhar Rakh': Islamabad United release official anthem for PSL 7

Islamabad United players Hasan Ali (L), Shadab Khan and Asif Ali. — YouTube screengrab

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United on Saturday released their official anthem for the seventh edition.

The anthem, titled "Trophy Idhar Rakh," which premiered on Islamabad United's official YouTube channel today, is sung by Adnan Dhool and Talha Anjum.

United players, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, and Faheem Ashraf are also a part of the three-minute video.



The anthem's video is directed by Faisal Qureshi and produced by Game Over Productions.



The franchise said that this year's United anthem comes straight from the "lion's heart, a call to lift the trophy for the third time!"

Listen to the anthem here:



