Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Afridi's pace ball fails to dislodge bails

Saturday Jan 29, 2022
KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars failed to beat Multan Sultans in Saturday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture, but young skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an exceptional 19th over — and gave his best.
It was during the third ball of the 19th over when Shaheen bowled a yorker to Tim David and the Singaporean cricketer missed it. The ball hit the bails, but the bails did not come off.
In the entire over, Shaheen gave a hard time to the Sultans' batters. He took two wickets and just succumbed to a run.
18.1 — dot ball
18.2 — one run
18.3 — dot ball
18.4 — Shaheen takes David's wicket
18.5 — dot ball
18.6 — Shaheen takes Maqsood's wicket
But despite all of Shaheen's efforts, Khushdil Shah smashed four boundaries — three fours and one six — in Haris Rauf's last over to lead the Sultans' to a five-wicket victory.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|2
|4
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|2
|Islamabad United
|0
|0
|Quetta Gladiators
|1
|0
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|0
|Karachi Kings
|1
|0