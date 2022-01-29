Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Afridi's pace ball fails to dislodge bails

Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) surprised after his ball fails to dislodge bails. — Twittter

KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars failed to beat Multan Sultans in Saturday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture, but young skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an exceptional 19th over — and gave his best.

It was during the third ball of the 19th over when Shaheen bowled a yorker to Tim David and the Singaporean cricketer missed it. The ball hit the bails, but the bails did not come off.

In the entire over, Shaheen gave a hard time to the Sultans' batters. He took two wickets and just succumbed to a run.

Details of the over:

18.1 — dot ball

18.2 — one run

18.3 — dot ball

18.4 — Shaheen takes David's wicket

18.5 — dot ball

18.6 — Shaheen takes Maqsood's wicket

But despite all of Shaheen's efforts, Khushdil Shah smashed four boundaries — three fours and one six — in Haris Rauf's last over to lead the Sultans' to a five-wicket victory.