Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated

KARACHI: Haris Rauf was unable to get hold of Khushdil Shah in the last over of the Multan Sultans-Lahore Qalandars Saturday clash, as the all-rounder smashed four boundaries — three fours and one six — and led his team to victory.

The Sultan's needed 16 from six to win against the Qalandars and reach the 207-run target. And that's when Khushdil charged and punished pacer Haris Rauf.

Details of the over:

19.1 — four

19.2 — four

19.3 — four

19.4 — six

Before Khushdil, the groundwork had already been laid by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as they smashed unbeaten half-centuries.

Rizwan played a captain's knock as he scored 69 off 42 balls, while Khushdil, who played sensationally with the ball, grabbed his side the opening wicket and also took a total of two crucial scalps — Abdullah Shafiq, and Mohammad Hafeez — after they won the toss and put Lahore to bat.