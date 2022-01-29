Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Raufs last over when Khushdil dominated

KARACHI: Haris Rauf was unable to get hold of Khushdil Shah in the last over of the Multan Sultans-Lahore Qalandars Saturday clash, as the all-rounder smashed four boundaries — three fours and one six — and led his team to victory.

The Sultan's needed 16 from six to win against the Qalandars and reach the 207-run target. And that's when Khushdil charged and punished pacer Haris Rauf.

Details of the over:

  • 19.1 — four
  • 19.2 — four
  • 19.3 — four
  • 19.4 — six

Before Khushdil, the groundwork had already been laid by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as they smashed unbeaten half-centuries.

Read more: Sultans win last-over thriller courtesy Khushdil Shah heroics

Rizwan played a captain's knock as he scored 69 off 42 balls, while Khushdil, who played sensationally with the ball, grabbed his side the opening wicket and also took a total of two crucial scalps — Abdullah Shafiq, and Mohammad Hafeez — after they won the toss and put Lahore to bat.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20