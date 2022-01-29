Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated

Saturday Jan 29, 2022
KARACHI: Haris Rauf was unable to get hold of Khushdil Shah in the last over of the Multan Sultans-Lahore Qalandars Saturday clash, as the all-rounder smashed four boundaries — three fours and one six — and led his team to victory.
The Sultan's needed 16 from six to win against the Qalandars and reach the 207-run target. And that's when Khushdil charged and punished pacer Haris Rauf.
Before Khushdil, the groundwork had already been laid by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as they smashed unbeaten half-centuries.
Rizwan played a captain's knock as he scored 69 off 42 balls, while Khushdil, who played sensationally with the ball, grabbed his side the opening wicket and also took a total of two crucial scalps — Abdullah Shafiq, and Mohammad Hafeez — after they won the toss and put Lahore to bat.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|2
|4
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|2
|Islamabad United
|0
|0
|Quetta Gladiators
|1
|0
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|0
|Karachi Kings
|1
|0