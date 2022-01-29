PSL has a guessing game for fans

— Twitter/thePSLt20

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going on and fans are excited to watch their favourite players give it their best on the home ground despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

To keep the fans engaged, the PSL has asked a question: Who is the player who won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year and also has the most runs in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Within an hour, hundreds of fans on Twitter named the man: Mohammad Rizwan.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89.

During the ongoing PSL edition, he has played a captain's knock in both the matches against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

Against the Kings, he scored an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, with the help of five fours and one six, while in the match against Qalandars, he smashed 69 off 42 balls.