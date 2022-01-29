PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans

— PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars became the first team to score the most number of 200 runs in an innings in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after they scored 206 runs during Saturday's clash against Multan Sultans'.

However, despite the record, they ended up losing the match, courtesy Khushdil Shah's last over heroics.

Teams have managed to reach a two-hundred-runs benchmark in PSL 18 times so far. Lahore Qalandars individually scored 200 or more runs five times, while Peshawar Zalmi crossed this milestone four times.

Multan Sultans as well as Quetta Gladiators were able to make 200 runs three times.

The two-time PSL winner Islamabad United has made 200 runs or more twice, while 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings have scored 200 runs only once in the blockbuster T20 competition.