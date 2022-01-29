PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Live

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Jan 29, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars became the first team to score the most number of 200 runs in an innings in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after they scored 206 runs during Saturday's clash against Multan Sultans'.

However, despite the record, they ended up losing the match, courtesy Khushdil Shah's last over heroics.

Teams have managed to reach a two-hundred-runs benchmark in PSL 18 times so far. Lahore Qalandars individually scored 200 or more runs five times, while Peshawar Zalmi crossed this milestone four times.

Multan Sultans as well as Quetta Gladiators were able to make 200 runs three times.

The two-time PSL winner Islamabad United has made 200 runs or more twice, while 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings have scored 200 runs only once in the blockbuster T20 competition.  

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL has a guessing game for fans

PSL has a guessing game for fans
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Afridi's pace ball fails to dislodge bails

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Afridi's pace ball fails to dislodge bails
LQ vs MS: Sultans win last-over thriller courtesy Khushdil Shah heroics

LQ vs MS: Sultans win last-over thriller courtesy Khushdil Shah heroics
'Trophy Idhar Rakh': Islamabad United release official anthem for PSL 7

'Trophy Idhar Rakh': Islamabad United release official anthem for PSL 7
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20