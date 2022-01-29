PSL 7: Things get heated at NSK after security denies entry to children under 12

Fans awaiting entry into the National Stadium during the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in Karachi on January 29, 2021. — Photo by author

NCOC has bared children under 12 from stadium during PSL 7.

Parents allege security allowing children of influential people inside NSK.

“No one likes to stop these kids and make them feel bad," PCB official says.

KARACHI: Scores of fans got into heated arguments with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and security personnel at the main gate of National Stadium after children, accompanying them were not allowed to enter the ground during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Several families were turned down from gates on Saturday as they were with kids aged below 12 years and under the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) guidelines, these kids are not allowed to enter the stadium as they are not eligible for vaccination.

Things got heated when a family engaged in emotional arguments with officials at the entry of main building.

This correspondent witnessed the family arguing with officials after a child with them was denied entry to the stadium. They alleged the entry-controlling officials of double standards and accused them of letting kids with influential individuals enter the venue.

PCB’s director security Col Asif and GM Operations Usman Wahla had to interfere and calm down the family who was demanding other kids, who they believed to be from influential family and allowed without any vaccination check, be ejected from stadium.

Before the begining of PSL, the NCOC had on January 19 barred children under the age of 12 from the stadiums.

However, on the opening day several people came with kids to the venue. The PCB then issued a reminder and offered refund to the people who had purchased tickets for the kids.

Kids burst into tears

Some kids burst into tears after they were denied entry and their family kept requesting PCB officials to let their kids enter, but for no gain.

While some kids were seen crying, one kid was seen offering Nadeem Omar “full support to Quetta Gladiators” if he can help him enter the venue for the match.

Meanwhile, PCB’s GM operation said that PCB has taken all the decisions on basis of guidelines from NCOC and there was no other choice but to stop kids under 12 from entering the stadium as the basic condition to entry is being fully vaccinated.

“No one likes to stop these kids and make them feel bad, but we have no option but to follow the NCOC guidelines. We will try to talk to them again to find a way out but this is for everyone’s health and safety,” said Wahla.

“I can understand when parents say some kids were allowed, we did check on these kids and verified their vaccination records, we are trying our best to implement the rule without any discrimination,” he said while adding that fans are first priority for the PCB.