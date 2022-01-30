PSL 2022: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

By
Sports Desk

Time Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to clash today at 2:30 pm at National Stadium Karachi. — Geo.tv
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to clash today at 2:30 pm at National Stadium Karachi. — Geo.tv
  • 16 matches have been played so far between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in PSL history, with Zalmi winning eight and United seven games.
  • This will be Islamabad United's first PSL 2022 match.
  • Earlier, Zalmi did a marvellous job by conquering Gladiators by five wickets when they chased a 191-run target with just two balls to spare.

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with former two-time champions Islamabad United in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

As many as 16 matches have been played so far between the two teams in PSL history, with Zalmi winning eight of them and United ensuring victories in seven games. One match was abandoned. Here at the National Stadium, both the teams faced each other three times, with Zalmis emerging victorious in two matches while United conquered their opposition once.

The match starts at 2:30 pm.

Earlier, the Zalmis did a marvellous job by conquering Gladiators by five wickets when they chased a 191-run target with just two balls to spare. Shoaib Malik (48*) and Hussain Talat (52) set up Zalmi’s win with their positive batting.

Young Yasir Khan, earlier, blasted a 12-ball 30 on his debut while opening the innings and set the tone. In bowling, almost every one of Zalmi’s bowlers struggled due to excellent batting from Will Smeed (97) and Ahsan Ali (73). Leggie Usman Qadir did a fine job and created some cracks in the middle by taking the wickets of dangerous-looking Ahsan Ali and Ben Duckett in one over that dented the Gladiators’ run-flow. Gladiators were a few runs short although after 15 overs it had seemed they would easily cross the 200-run mark.

It will be the first game of Islamabad United in this event and it will be seen how they tackle Zalmi, who look a good side and have the experience of Shoaib Malik, who in the first match also captained the side in place of Wahab who missed the show because of his isolation following a Covid positive test.

If Wahab Riaz is available for today’s game, Zalmis will get a boost in their bowling attack.

Islamabad United, who won the titles in 2016 and 2018, are a dangerous side on paper. They are being led by the country’s fine all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has a massive experience of playing in T20 leagues around the world. They also have the services of Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Colin Munro, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Paul Sterling.

Hasan Ali will lead the bowling pack, which also features Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Musa, Faheem Ashraf, Athar Mahmood and spinners Zafar Gohar and Mubasir Khan, who both are also very good batsmen.

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza will supervise the match while Shozab Raza will be the third umpire, Imtiaz Iqbal fourth umpire and Mohammad Javed match referee.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Imran Tahir talks about PSL, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the T20 World Cup

Imran Tahir talks about PSL, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the T20 World Cup
PSL 7: Karachi Kings look to up their game as they take on Qalandars today

PSL 7: Karachi Kings look to up their game as they take on Qalandars today
PSL 7: Naseem Shah, Ahsan Ali help Quetta pound Karachi to register first win

PSL 7: Naseem Shah, Ahsan Ali help Quetta pound Karachi to register first win
PSL 7: Things get heated at NSK after security denies entry to children under 12

PSL 7: Things get heated at NSK after security denies entry to children under 12
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20