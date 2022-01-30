Imran Tahir talks about PSL, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the T20 World Cup

Pakistan-born South African cricketer Imran Tahir. Photo: Provided by the author of this story

Imran Tahir shares his thoughts on PSL, Rizwan, his future plans and upcoming T20 World Cup.

Hopes selectors will consider his recent performances in T20 leagues.

Appreciates Mohammad Rizwan as Multan Sultans' skipper.



KARACHI: South Africa's experienced bowler Imran Tahir believes that he is still "fit enough" to represent South Africa in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, with hopes that the SA selectors will consider his recent performances in the T20 leagues around the globe.



In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 42-year-old cricketer said he feels he still has a year or so before finally deciding to hang his boots.

The Pakistan-born cricketer, who played most of his initial cricket in Pakistan, also shared his feelings on being a foreign cricketer in the league of his own homeland.

“It is a strange feeling that I am an overseas player for Pakistan where I was born and even played my initial cricket, but I am also thankful to South Africa that they gave me a chance to reach my dreams and prove myself in international cricket,” Tahir said.

He also appreciated the love and support from his fans and teammates, which he says "makes him feel at home".

The SA cricketer has represented Pakistan in U19 cricket, Pakistan A and domestic teams including Lahore, WAPDA and Redco, before moving to South Africa to pursue an international career after being overlooked by selectors in Pakistan.

Tahir got the opportunity to feature in the SA squad for the first time in 2011 and since then he has played 107 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 20 Test matches.

He last wore South Africa’s jersey in the 2019 World Cup in England but he has no plans to fully retire from international cricket.

“I am still available for selection in T20Is,” Tahir said.

“I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup [in Australia]. I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they’ll find me a deserving candidate."

Future plans

The veteran cricketer said that he will continue to play as long as he’s enjoying and feels comfortable in batting, bowling, and fielding. However, he admitted that there are not many cricketers of his age and he has to decide on the future soon.

When asked about his post-retirement plans, Tahir said he may still serve cricket by making a place in a coaching career instead of just relaxing and spending time with his family.

“I love to share my experience with young cricketers," Tahir said, adding that despite the fact that he is still a player, he likes telling youngsters about whatever he has learnt so far.

"Maybe I will become a leg-spin coach in the future."

Imran Tahir's cricket journey

He said that he didn't have the privilege to learn from seniors while growing as a cricketer.

He revealed that he didn't get to receive much whenever he asked for advice therefore he doesn't want the young cricketers of this era to go through the same, at least not at his end.

Speaking about his energetic appearances in the field even at the age of 42, Tahir said that he doesn’t want to take any opportunity for granted and it is important for him to stay motivated.

“I feel that I got the opportunity very late, so I don’t take anything for granted and try to give my best."

He said that since there are not many cricketers of his age group that are still active in the game, it is important for him to stay fit and energetic to remain in competition with others.

On PSL 2022

Sharing his views on Multan Sultan's performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition, he hailed Sultans’ skipper Muhammad Rizwan and said that he actually worked hard and struggled to achieve what he has in the last year.

“I have had a similar struggle so I can totally understand what Rizwan must have gone through," Tahir said.

"But let me tell you that whenever you achieve success after a long struggle, it stays with you longer,” he added.

Talking about the PSL, the cricketer said that it is a high-quality cricket league and there’s tough competition between the bat and ball.

He said that it is not easy for bowlers, mainly due to the short boundaries, which challenge them to do better.

“A bowler knows the importance of keeping the line and length because if you miss the line, you’ll be hit for a boundary, so it gives you a challenge and makes you perfect your bowling,” he said.

Tahir also praised the Sultans for a brilliant start in PSL's 7th edition.

“We are off to a good start. It is all because of the collective hard work of the team. I hope we continue with this streak in the tournament,” he said.

He complimented the environment within the squad, saying that they are like a family where everyone is happy for each other’s performance.

"This unity as a team is the key to success," Tahir said, adding that the same environment was observed in Indian Premier League's Chennai Super Kings.

“When you work hard as a team and give your best, you surely get success,” he concluded.