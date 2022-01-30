Geo.tv

Time Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Islamabad United’s Colin Munro reaches Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro has arrived in Pakistan to join his team ahead of their first match against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.
Islamabad United's Colin Munro has arrived in Pakistan to join his team ahead of their first match against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.
  • Islamabad United’s all-rounder Colin Munro, who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the Big Bash League, has arrived in Pakistan.
  • As per the medical panel rules “if you had COVID-19 in the last 28 days, you do not need to isolate”.
  • Sources privacy to the matter, however, said that Munro is unlikely to play today's game against Zalmi.

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s star all-rounder Colin Munro, who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the Big Bash League in Australia, has arrived in Pakistan to join his team ahead of their first match against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

His team management said that as per the medical panel rules “if you had COVID in the last 28 days, you do not need to isolate”. So Munro doesn't need to quarantine.

Munro will be available for selection immediately.

Sources privacy to the matter, however, said that Munro is unlikely to play today's game against Zalmi.

Tired with the journey, Munro may be given rest for today’s clash by the team management, said the sources.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with former two-time champions Islamabad United in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

As many as 16 matches have been played so far between the two teams in PSL history, with Zalmi winning eight of them and United ensuring victories in seven games. One match was abandoned. Here at the National Stadium, both the teams faced each other three times, with Zalmis emerging victorious in two matches while United conquered their opposition once.

The match starts at 2:30pm.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 0

