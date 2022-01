PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

Photo: Screengrab/ PSL Twitter

Islamabad United’s pacer Hasan Ali drew the first blood for his team after taking Tom Kohler Cadmore's wicket in the opening over.



Islamabad United’ skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi.



Both teams have so far played 16 matches against each other in the PSL history, with Zalmi winning eight and United ensuring victories in seven clashes. One match was abandoned.



Here at the National Stadium, both teams faced each other three times with Zalmi emerging victorious in two matches while United conquering their opposition once. It will be the first match of Islamabad United in this event.

Earlier, the Zalmis did a marvellous job by conquering Gladiators by five wickets when they chased a 191-run target with just two balls to spare. Shoaib Malik (48*) and Hussain Talat (52) set up Zalmi’s win with their positive batting.

Islamabad United, who won the titles in 2016 and 2018, are a dangerous side on paper. They are being led by the country’s fine all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has a massive experience of playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Peshawar Zalmi XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Sohail Khan, Pat Brown, Usman Qadir

Islamabad United XI: Shadab Khan (c), PR Stirling, AD Hales, Mubashir Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, , Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange



