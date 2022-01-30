Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Sports Desk

Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi

By
Sports Desk

Time Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Pakistani film and television actress Hania Aamir۔ Photo: Peshawar Zalmi/Twitter
Pakistani film and television actress Hania Aamir۔ Photo: Peshawar Zalmi/Twitter  

KARACHI: Popular Pakistani film and television actor Hania Aamir has been appointed the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, the PSL franchise said, “We are pleased to continue our association with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi's Brand Ambassador.”

“You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm in something cool very soon,” it added.

Related items

Besides Hania, the PSL franchise has also appointed renowned singer and actor Farhan Saeed as a brand ambassador for the team.

Superstar Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman Khan are also the brand ambassadors of the PSL franchise. Mahira Khan has been associated with Zalmi for four consecutive years.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

WATCH: Sir Vivian Richards has a message for Quetta Gladiators

WATCH: Sir Vivian Richards has a message for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Islamabad United’s Colin Munro reaches Pakistan

PSL 2022: Islamabad United’s Colin Munro reaches Pakistan
Imran Tahir talks about PSL, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the T20 World Cup

Imran Tahir talks about PSL, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the T20 World Cup
PSL 2022: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

PSL 2022: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20