WATCH: Sir Vivian Richards has a message for Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Veteran West Indies cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, who is also Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators' mentor, has arrived in Karachi.



Sir Viv Richards will rejoin the Gladiators after completing a three-day isolation period.

In his message upon his arrival, Richards said that he is extremely happy to visit Pakistan again. He also lauded the squad for making a good start in the ongoing PSL season.

"It is great to know that you guys started off on a very good note. Winning is always very important," he said.

Richard congratulated the Gladiators once again and said he is looking forward to seeing the team members soon.

Quetta Gladiators registered their first win in the seventh edition of PSL as they pounded Karachi Kings by eight wickets on Saturday.